Craving For Amazing Chaaps? Mock Chop Has Got You Covered!

Mock Chop is a small, pure veg restaurant which has recently opened up in 7th Block, Koramangala; just beside Lot Like Crepes. The place can accommodate only 15-20 at a single go. Moreover, the ambience is quite rustic and simple. Even though the number of dishes available is very few, all of them are very distinct from each other in terms of flavour and each one of them tastes quite good. As the name suggests, everything revolves around gluten-free Chaap at Mock Chop. If you think about the texture and the taste of the Chaap, they have nailed it. Not only they look amazing, but also their taste will blow your mind. I personally loved the Achaari Tikka Chaap, Awadhi Chaap Biryani, Cheese Garlic Samosa, Jeera Soda, etc. Lastly, the service was quite good. The staff members were very polite and cheerful. Even if they were new at this job, they surely knew how to handle the customers. Overall, I had a great time down here! The pocket-friendly prices along with the great vegetarian Chaap would certainly keep you covered! Furthermore, Zomato Gold makes it very very affordable for everyone. A must-visit!