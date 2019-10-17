Craving For Baos & Dimsums ? Look No Further!

China Bistro: With 2 huge Chinese Terracotta soldier statues in front, China Bistro makes a statement about the place. Anyone who crosses China Bistro can easily notice those statues. As the name suggests, their menu is inspired by Chinese cuisine where we can get to try the actual Chinese dishes rather than Indo-Chinese dishes. Been there recently to try the Dimsums & Baos as part of their food festival where I tried a couple of their signature dishes from the menu. Loved my Chicken dim sum as Shangai Chicken Dimsums that are made with stuffed mince & pickled ginger. Not a big fan of veg versions, But enjoyed Edamame truffle that is stuffed with edamame paste. Baos are pretty huge when compared to the sizes that I had in other restaurants. Here are the Bao's are generously stuffed & huge. Tom Yum Xiaoling bao is a surprise as it is presented in Dimsum's way in a big basket. Ended my meal with Buddha's Fu which is the signature dessert of China Bistro. Panna cotta topped with caramel sauce has a good story behind which is explained by the staff. #Must Try