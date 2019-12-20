Craving For Home-Food? Lunch Box Is Here To Sort All Lunch Chaos

Lunch Box by Faasos is a delivery service restaurant and I had tried this. Straight away coming to the order I had ordered for chole kulcha and I must say I have never tasted such a tasty chole before. The kulcha just melted in my mouth. The combination was actually very yummy & tasty. The packaging was neat & they even delivered it soon. Coming to the varieties they have, they got a lot of options like several combos of paratha, non-veg, veg, etc. Certain special lunch box menus, biriyani, etc. I just wished there was an option to opt for more additional kulchas as the combo had just 2 kulcha in it. But I would love to order again from this place to try their other dishes.