Enjoy Yum North Indian Delights At This Restaurant In Koramangala!

Casual Dining

Bhagat Tarachand

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

12, 5th Cross Road, 6th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

This colourful meal was my Saturday lunch. It is just perfect for the weather and no missing scenes for non-veg too. Bhagat tarachand has opened their second outlet in Koramangala and the first one being in Chickpet and carrying the legacy of 123 years throughout the country. Talking about food was just divine everything cooked in desi ghee and super delicious. On my frame is • Methi Paneer Burji • Paneer Burji • Tomato Sev ki Sabji • Paneer Lasuni methi • Veg Dehati • Dal Tadka • Ghee Chapati

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

