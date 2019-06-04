Do Not Miss Out Chola Bhatura At This Cute Little Cafe

Kapoor's Cafe's, Chole Bhatura and the Cheese paratha are really worth a try! The Bhatura’s are soft and go really well with the Chola Sabzi which only a Proper North Indian restaurant can do. The rich gravy with the Chola keeps one waiting for more. The Cheese paratha is loaded with cheese and fills like a Cheese pizza minus the bad carbs from bread. The large Patiala lassi is so creamy, you are going to have difficulty pouring it. A true indulgence! The khatiya and Dhaba style seating add to the mood, especially on a lazy weekend afternoon. I would recommend the parathas more than the normal roti sabzi, the paneer butter masala was a tad too spicy for my liking and did not have the huge chunks of paneer that I was expecting. But do go if you are a Chole Bhatura and a Paratha fan!