Create Stories At Street Storyss!

I was waiting to visit Street Storyss from a very long time since I had heard many people telling about this cute place, finally visited this place with a friend, the ambience is so simple and cute with the light music. Coming to food, started with Nimbu Pani, this drink was a bit different with a combination of fresh pomegranate and mint which tasted good and refreshing. * Fresh Pita: Hummus with the combination pesto, pumpkin and Beetroot sauce, each of the sauce taste was unique and perfect with hummus, the taste was so good that we repeated the order. * Bianco and Verde Pizza: Perfect combination of cheese, pesto and veggies, it was thin crust and it tasted really good. Awesome place!