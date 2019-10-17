Create Stories At Street Storyss!

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

Street Storyss

Domlur, Bengaluru
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Srinivasan Towers, 3155, Defence Colony, Indiranagar Double Road, Domlur, Bengaluru

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

I was waiting to visit Street Storyss from a very long time since I had heard many people telling about this cute place, finally visited this place with a friend, the ambience is so simple and cute with the light music. Coming to food, started with Nimbu Pani, this drink was a bit different with a combination of fresh pomegranate and mint which tasted good and refreshing. * Fresh Pita: Hummus with the combination pesto, pumpkin and Beetroot sauce, each of the sauce taste was unique and perfect with hummus, the taste was so good that we repeated the order. * Bianco and Verde Pizza: Perfect combination of cheese, pesto and veggies, it was thin crust and it tasted really good. Awesome place!

What Could Be Better?

Service could be faster.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Kids, Big Group.

Casual Dining

Street Storyss

Domlur, Bengaluru
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Srinivasan Towers, 3155, Defence Colony, Indiranagar Double Road, Domlur, Bengaluru

image-map-default