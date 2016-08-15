E-commerce brand Arvind’s first foray into lifestyle is the city-based Creyate. Not only does it give you super fresh options for formal wear, but lets you create and customise your outfit too.
Men, Customise Your Formal Wear And Jeans At Creyate
Men, Look Sharp!
The collection of shirts for almost any occasion, will leave you spoiled for choice. Men, you could choose from their range of comfortable summer shirts, beauties in the essential white, lovely hues of indigo, prints for those who don’t like to play it safe {the paisley pops are really cool} and things you could wear for your sundown shenanigans. Linen, herringbone, plaid, gingham, stripes — they have it all. We particularly like the shirts in their Evening Empire selection, although what we couldn’t find here were crisp tuxedo shirts.
The coloured chinos on deck, though a slightly tight collection, are essential deal-makers. For those not digging the super formal essence of it all, check out their denims in acid wash, blacks, whites, greys and even the good-old camo.
Adding A Layer
The assortment of stylish blazers and traditional bandhgalas on offer are also impressive. Try this plaid one for a vintage vibes and don’t miss this classy one if your best friend’s getting married soon. They also have full suits for men who mean business.
Do It Yourself
Creyate lets your create your own outfit. You can choose the tiniest of details that you’d like in your clothes. Fabrics, the lapel of your blazer, lining, the buttons, collars — you can pretty much pick them all. On your shirts, you can even have the initials of your name stitched. If none of this is making sense to you, you can book a home visit, and they’ll come and take your measurements, stitch up the clothes and deliver your order. While they don’t have anything off the rack for the girl bosses yet, ladies, you can ask them to customise your outfits too!
Where: Find a store near you here.
Price: INR 2,499-1,09,999 {prices for customised outfits will vary}
Contact: +91 8880080080
Check out their website here to shop online.
Find them on Facebook here.
