The collection of shirts for almost any occasion, will leave you spoiled for choice. Men, you could choose from their range of comfortable summer shirts, beauties in the essential white, lovely hues of indigo, prints for those who don’t like to play it safe {the paisley pops are really cool} and things you could wear for your sundown shenanigans. Linen, herringbone, plaid, gingham, stripes — they have it all. We particularly like the shirts in their Evening Empire selection, although what we couldn’t find here were crisp tuxedo shirts.

The coloured chinos on deck, though a slightly tight collection, are essential deal-makers. For those not digging the super formal essence of it all, check out their denims in acid wash, blacks, whites, greys and even the good-old camo.