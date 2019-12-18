Paint A Portrait Of Your Pet Or Even A Scene From The Lion King With This Art Workshop

Imagine sitting in a quaint cafe, sipping on cold coffee (or any beverage of your choice) and creating a painting, all while being guided by a professional artist. Sounds therapeutic, no? That's exactly what Crimson Canvas does. Started by Victor Mohan and Senneil Gomes (both doctors), these workshops are perfect for when you want to bond with your friends and family, or to just detox from the hustle of the city.

Mostly aimed at beginners, they have several kinds of themed workshops. There's the 'Paint A Pet' for one, where you get to learn how to make a portrait painting of your pet. They also have a Disney special (we can't wait to try the Finding Nemo and Lion King workshops!). You can also learn landscape painting! All of these workshops are conducted by medical students from St. John's Medical Hospital and all the proceeds from their workshops go towards their Paint to Empower initiative - a series workshops for underprivileged children that train them in painting techniques and teach them how they can monetize their artwork.