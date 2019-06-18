Dosa Lovers? This Place Is A Perfect Destination For Having Best Varieties Of Dosas

Shri Sagar -CTR is one of the perfect destinations for all dosa lovers. They are really popular for serving the best varieties of dosas. They have a very simple menu of Idly, Vada, Poori, Chow Chow Bath and a variety of Dosas like Masala Dosa, Benne Masala Dosa, Plain Dosa, Benne Plain Dosa, Khali Dosa, Set Dosa and they even have the Mangalore Bajji and even Coffee, Tea and Badam Milk. The Masala Dosa here is must try and even Mangalore Bajji too.