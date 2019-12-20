Cruise On Backwaters In A Floating Hotel!

Rainbow Cruises: Yes, you heard that right. If you've done the Houseboat experience on Backwaters you would know about the countless houseboats with air-conditioned bedrooms to stay the night in. But move over generic houseboats coz the luxury houseboats are a notch above the rest. We recently cruised on a fully air-conditioned double-decker boat, much like a hotel with common areas to chill with your squad in. Enjoy your lunch while you cruise in the Kerala Backwaters. Sail past sleepy hamlets and watch transport boats overtake you while you lounge in the comfort of your houseboat. There were comfortable sofas for us to chill in with panoramic views of the splendid scenery of the waters. The swanky dining area is set on the upper storey so you can have a better space to enjoy the buffets served here. The bedrooms though small, come with comfortable beds and attached WC for your privacy. The in house kitchen provides delectable food and hot drinks throughout the day. When the sun sets the boat docks for the night. The best part of this experience is to watch the sun rising on the Backwaters while sipping a hot cup of coffee on the open-air deck. Most of the luxury boats are big and make sense if you go to a bigger group. You get to have a private party on board. So get your squad together and set sail on the backwaters for an ultimate ‘one of a kind’ luxury experience.