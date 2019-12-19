Benne Masala Dosas? Stop By This Place In Jayanagar

CTR of South Bangalore? If one has this amazing Benne Masala Doe-se of Bengaluru Cafe, there is no wonder you tell this one better than CTR's. A beautiful morning or a fantastic evening, you get these Benne Masala Dosas. The place is very easy to locate too. With perfect crispiness and the right amount of Butter, this place is so light. The Palya or the stuffing they add is also in an adequate taste and binds very well with the amazing Dosa. One can describe this Dosa for hours, ballads and poems can be written about this Dosa. When we talk so much about the Dosa, the crispy Vada also requires equal attention. The best part here is Sambar would not be served, but only the delicious Chutney. When one breaks the Vada, the flavour of Urad dal is devoured all over. Very good Idli, Shavige Baath, Chow Chow Baath and beautiful coffee is also is given here. If in the evening, fresh Goli Baje is made.