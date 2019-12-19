The chef at Lagom Pâtisserie has outdone herself with the care and thought that has gone into each piece she creates. The strawberry filled cupcakes are my favourite. Soft and buttery sponge with chopped strawberry centre. It can't get better.
Cupcakes So Good, They Melt In Your Mouth
Bakeries
- Price for two: ₹ 350
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Cubbon Park
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family
