Kitty Mugs, Teapots And Jam Jars At This Pune Based Studio

Started by two potters Bhairavai Naik and Rohit Kulkarni (former advertising and media professionals), Curators of Clay promises handcrafted goodness from start to finish. Positioning their one-of-a-kind glazed ceramic products (microwave friendly and dishwasher compliant) as art, Bhairavi and Rohit work out of their studio located in Bhugaon village (on the outskirts of Pune). Curators of Clay offers gorgeous bowls (to make your morning cereal look far more glamorous and arty), little jugs for milk and cream (Enid Blyton high tea references, anyone?), teapots and cups, plates, tumblers, bottles and jars with lids.

We especially heart their mugs that come with cats, dogs and owl motifs and their jars that close with lids with animal tops. Did we tell you that they also did a rather adorable series of doggie bowls for your favourite pooch in the past? Keep a close eye on their Facebook page. the next time they announce a batch, you need to get your hands on these. Curators of Clay are willing to ship your orders to anywhere in the country, once you have a look at their Facebook page and select your favourite mug or bowls from the freshly-created batches.