Regal Drapes Or Themed Curtains, This Store Off Comm Street Will Spoil You For Choice

OK, they’ll sort you out beautifully, but they’ll possibly spoil you for choice. Or in my case, confuse you with the myriad options. They all look so good! If you’re like me, and postpone adulting {buying curtains is adulting, right?} until there’s no more fabric left on the ‘curtains’, then make sure to go to this two-storeyed store on Dispensary Road. With all sorts of fabric, colours, patterns and even designs, they really mean business.

They specialise in ready-made curtains so you can just go and pick the size you need. Be it floral, solid colours or some really jazzy geometric prints, they’re got it all. We like they have options for eyelets, pleats, plain or those intricate rod pocket ones for those who want a formal set up. If you’re not too enamoured by their existing stuff, they even do customised curtains and drapes. So go right ahead and pick from the fabric showcases that line the entire store. Looking for cool and quirky? They’ve got plenty of abstracts, funky prints and even colours you didn’t know existed. But those looking to really keep the light out, heavy fabric like silk, blends and even velvet is on offer.