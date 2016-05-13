CurvyGirlShops: Where To Find Pants That Don't Resemble A Sack

When in doubt, head to Marks & Spencer for their trusty jeggings, jeans that come with the elasticity of leggings {available in great colours such as black, maroon, green and grey along with regular denim washes}. Need something more uplifting, solid and shape moulding, then M&S’s treggings {leggings that are constructed to work like trousers}, available in greys, blacks, maroons and indigo blues should do the trick. Just throw on an oversized shirt or even a tunic and you are good to go. Take our advice: pick two in each colour, these are really that good. Sizes go up to a UK 20 here. We have also spotted distressed denims, boyfriend jeans, linen pants and regular cotton chinos, all on-trend and rather stylish.

Where: Find a Marks and Spencer near you here. Shop online via the Myntra app. Download the app here.

Price: INR 1,999 upwards

Find them on Facebook here.

Check out their website here.