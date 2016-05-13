How many times have you looked at a pair of trousers at a shop or online, and sighed when you find that they are not available in your size. For most desi brands, women’s clothing ends at a size Large, and often those large sizes are actually Medium. And if you do manage to find your size, most often the pants or jeans tend to be shapeless, come in baggy styles and make you look like a potato. While researching for this story, we realised that some of these so-called exclusive Indian plus size brands are actually manufacturing sacks in the guise of clothing with no attention to detail, zero quality fabrics and the style factor is missing in most outfits. We then decided to scout and find out a couple of labels {international, national, and even local}, that love you, no matter what your size or shape is. So, here are some of our best finds. Happy shopping!
#CurvyGirlShops: Where To Find Pants That Don't Resemble A Sack
H&M+
Make a beeline for the H&M+ section as soon as you make it to the store. Yes, these guys have an entire section dedicated to clothing suited to curvy girls and plus-sizestas. Whether you are looking for casual, dressy or denim, you will find something that fits you, and fits you well. These Jersey Trousers are great for a casual day look. These Linen Blend Trousers are perfect to lounge around and when you want to go clubbing, check out these funky Stretch Trousers with zip details. Sizes here go up to 3XL {UK sizes 30-32}. Bless em!
Where: VR Bengaluru, Level 1, Whitefield Road, Mahadevpura
Price: INR 500 upwards
Timings: 10am – 8.30pm
Find them on Facebook here.
Check out their website here.
Next and New Look At Jabong
Jabong stocks Next, a UK high street brand {goes up to a size 22} that does some great work wear trousers, casual trousers, leggings and boot cut jeans. New Look, another affordable UK high street brand {upto UK sizes 28} also offers options such as this really sassy Blue Mosaic Print Slim Fit Trousers, this Blue Knee-Length Boyfriend Shorts and for work, we are digging these ultra comfy but smart Wine Jeggings.
Shop NEXT online here and shop New Look online here.
Price: INR 1,100 upwards
- Upwards: ₹ 200
Marks & Spencer
When in doubt, head to Marks & Spencer for their trusty jeggings, jeans that come with the elasticity of leggings {available in great colours such as black, maroon, green and grey along with regular denim washes}. Need something more uplifting, solid and shape moulding, then M&S’s treggings {leggings that are constructed to work like trousers}, available in greys, blacks, maroons and indigo blues should do the trick. Just throw on an oversized shirt or even a tunic and you are good to go. Take our advice: pick two in each colour, these are really that good. Sizes go up to a UK 20 here. We have also spotted distressed denims, boyfriend jeans, linen pants and regular cotton chinos, all on-trend and rather stylish.
Where: Find a Marks and Spencer near you here. Shop online via the Myntra app. Download the app here.
Price: INR 1,999 upwards
Find them on Facebook here.
Check out their website here.
Vashi Jeans
We have already raved about one of our favourite denim stores in the city here and the buying ritual associated with this iconic shop. Don’t go expecting brands here, you won’t find any, but their jeans really do fit like a dream {upto sizes UK 22}. Skinny, straight or boot cut, you will find all kinds of denims here {they guarantee it}. Plus, printed, coloured and acid washed denims.
Where: 9, 2nd Street, behind Metro Shoes, K Kamaraj Road
Contact: 080 25586625
Timings: 10am – 9pm
Price: INR 1,200 upwards
Find them on Facebook here.
Westside
Their in-house brand Gia does plus sized trousers for the ladies, with stretchy fabrics, forgiving waists and also come in good quality fabric. We have spotted styles such as harem, peg-leg, and pleated trousers in solid colours such as black, whites and greys. There’s also solid-toned treggings, leggings, and printed trousers on offer {up to sizes 5XL}
Find a Westside near you here.
Prices: INR 750 upwards
Find them on Facebook here.
Check out their website here.
Comments (0)