Up Your Bling Game With Embroidered Blouses From This Studio In Bellandur

Specialising in intricately embroidered bridal blouses, Rain Pink Studio in Bellandur is all set to make you feel and look like a princess on your special day. The fine hand embroidery with zardosi and French knot techniques has certainly won our heart. The boutique has a team of designers and artisans working together. Drop by the store and they'd be happy to help and make the blouse of your choice.

Rani Pink Studio is quite popular among brides as they specialise in South Indian bridal blouses. Floral patterns, paisley motifs, elaborate personal designs, and even deities are embroidered on to the blouses at this studio. Made with fine beads, Swarovski stones, zardosi thread, and pearls, each blouse looks like a piece of art. You can spot some blouses with detailed thread work accentuated with embossed floral designs and bedazzled with crystal tassels that would make you look like Cinderella! The writer's favourites are the emerald green and black kanjeevaram blouses with heavy zardosi embroidery with French knots and temple motifs.



They also make custom dresses, lehengas, salwars, and crop top and skirt co-ords with delicate embellishments which makes it elegant and classy. If you have an old saree, or just want to add some bling to your new silk sarees, Rani Pink Studio would accentuate them with beautiful embroidery to match with your blouses.

