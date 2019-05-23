Getting Married? Get Personalised Handmade Cards And Favours From This Brand

Weddings are brought to life by the efforts of all the people involved in the planning (and the guests and the couple of course). Mostly Handmade specialises in the first and last thing guests remember about the wedding - the invite, and the wedding favours.

In an age when mass production is everything, Mostly Handmade hand-makes your invites, the envelopes, hampers, and wedding favours if you like. Choose from a ready card design (with matching envelopes) that start at INR 64 per card, or tweak an existing design (colour, pattern, size, material, and text accompanying your name). Available as Modern Traditional (traditional motifs, designs, and overall theme), Modern Minimalist (few designs outside the text, and a simple template), Economy, and Eco Friendly (made with plantable paper, and eco-friendly ink). Should you not find something that screams Y-O-U, get it fully custom made from scratch, be it with your photo in the background, or with an art style that is your aesthetic in real life.

Ideal for when you want to send your nearest and dearest a worthy invite, they also have hamper invitations (that you can pretty much fill with anything), or wedding favours (or both if you’re looking to splurge). So whether you’re looking to send out a special invite to your inner circle, or give everyone a grand taste of your Big Fat Indian Wedding, Mostly Handmade will make it for you, by hand and with love.