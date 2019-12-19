Let Your Little One Dabble And Play In Art With This Organic Kids Brand

Dabble Playart came to be as a product of a mission where parents were worried about chemicals, toxins and additives in children’s products. Small experiments in their kitchens led to the creation of crayons and finger paints using organic and natural materials.

Dabble finger paints are child-safe and come in easy squeeze bottles. Available in three colours and designed by art teachers and therapists, they’re easy to clean up. The crayons have a strong grip to develop faster and build finger muscle memory for pencil writing. Made of beeswax, shea butter and coconut oil, you could substitute this for your body cream (we’re joking, don’t try it!). Available in hearts, caterpillars and even teddy bears (shapes) -- we’re sure your kid will be excited to get drawing.

Playart Chunkies are crayons made of toxic-free ingredients -- trucks and cars (which are great for easy grasp and colouring) in bright yellows and blues start at INR 550. The brand also hosts workshops called FamJam, that includes play art, music, upcycling crafts and family games. With the intent of allowing kids to express themselves, the workshops are structured to let kids experiment with colours and materials. Head to their website to order your products.