Convert Waste Into Manure With The Help Of This Store In Indiranagar

Create your own manure at home and do your bit for the environment using composting bins and methods from Daily Dump, a segregation company in Indiranagar. Find composting pits in different sizes such as khamba/mota lota - a three or four-tiered stack composters; Gobble: an easy to lift plastic stack composter, Leave It Pots (LIP) for home composting and Earth or prithvi khamba for gardens. They also sell products such as microbes, neem powder, remix powder, rakes, gloves, and sieves to help make the composting process easy. The 'no mess', holder is to keep gloves and composting accessories in place. Also, find muslin cloth bags for storing fruits and vegetables, and beeswax wraps to cover your food without the packaging waste.

Their new experience store will help understand every step of the composting process with samples of what the compost will look like at every step of the way until it is actually ready. The service plans are tailored to help customers who need support to start segregating and composting at home. An expert from Daily Dump will visit your house once a week, fortnight, or month depending on how long you need them to. Feel free to visit the Daily Dump, and the team will help you pick the right composter, and help you learn how to compost.