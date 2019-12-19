A New Sushi Bar Has Opened Shop In Koramangala And All We Can Say Is Wasa, Bae!

An all exclusive sushi bar has opened shop in Koramangala and we can’t keep calm! Getting popular for take away sushi, this quaint restaurant only has three tables. With the live kitchen counter taking up most of the space in the restaurant, watch the magic happen right in front of your eyes. Making authentic sashimi (open sushi), they have traditional sushi along with components like tuna, prawns, egg and even octopus. Their maki rolls are made with crab meat and other types of seafood. For you vegetarians, worry not because they have some great options for you like lotus root and avocado toppings wrapped in seaweed. Try it sushi with sides of wasabi and ginger pickle to get a zing in the bite.

If you’re not into sushi, we suggest trying out their ramen and rice bowls. Apart from rich, meaty flavoured ramen (they've got the broth right!) the rice bowls come with a variety of spicy tofu, chicken and fish katsu as well as cold salmon and tuna (we’re drooling already!). Be sure to try out their cold-pressed juices available in watermelon and orange. Starting at INR 300 for a box of sushi, trust us when we say that once you’ve visited them, you’ll be rolling to Daily Sushi every day.