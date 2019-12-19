We Found A Budget-Friendly Paradise Called Dalethorpe In Kodaikanal

But what seals the deal for me, is the heritage cottage a short way off, hidden behind a little hillock. Ideal for honeymooners or any loved up couple {neither of which Mum and I were!}, the single room cottage, in all its rustic glory, is ideal for privacy and to really zone out. Tastefully done up with floor curtains, simple floral linen to match the stone walls, it even has a cosy lounge area. With pear trees, a mini lawn and a quaint bench outside, it’s truly picture perfect.

If you choose to stay on the grounds, simple home food awaits, but we recommend you head out for a walk by the lake. Since it’s brimming with eateries and snack carts, you best make the most of the crisp cool air and the lovely vista, no? When you’re back, there might be a bonfire awaiting. All you need is a sheesha to make it perfect. Oh, hang on! This little place will hook you up with hookah too! Pretty neat, huh?