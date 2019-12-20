99 Shots For 99 Bucks: This JP Nagar Pub Is No Frills, And All Fun

JP Nagar folks, there’s a new terrace bar in town, and you can enjoy it to your heart’s content even if it’s the end of the month. Daruwala 99 Shots in JP Nagar 5th phase is a new terrace bar located in the Eden Park building opposite the Kalyani Magnum Tech park.

The food menu is sans frills and consists of North Indian, Indo-Chinese and basic pizza and pasta options to go with your drink. Airy, with ample seating, and with great deals, this one is great for chilling with your squad over drinks and nosh. For starters, their grilled skewers (either two or four) are a great option. Yes, classics like masala papad and peanut masala are available. For mains, their North Indian options are best whether you pick something from the bread section or the rice. For dessert, their gaajar ka halwa is indulgent, yet hearty.

The idea behind the place is to get great booze at great prices, so they have the option of 99 shots for INR 99. While we didn’t try that, their signature cocktails are refreshing - to taste and view. The Mai Sharabi (vodka based) is tropical as it is heady, and the Goli Soda (vodka based) and Ice Gola (white rum based) are a throwback to childhood, with the benefit of being suitable for adults. Purists can get classic cocktails, or spirits at close to MRP rates. Teetotalers can get the signature and classic cocktails as mocktails, which taste just as great.