Make The Most Of Your Day Out With These Packages From Resorts Around Bangalore

Styled like an underground cave, this themed resort offers a variety of packages. When you are looking to just spend a relaxing day, catching up with the troop, then the Day Out Package is ideal. It includes meals {breakfast, lunch and tea} and access to all the facilities. Want dinner as well? Then choose the Full Day Package. However, for a day that’s jam-packed with activity, the Privilege Package will work best. You can take horse rides or go quad biking, zorbing or cycling. The package also includes special discounts at the spa.

Price: INR 800 onwards for Day Out packages, INR 1550 onwards for Privilege Packages