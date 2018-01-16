Make The Most Of Your Day Out With These Packages From Resorts Around Bangalore

img-gallery-featured

Planning a day packed with fun and activity with your family or buddies? Then, resorts around Bangalore have plenty to offer. Sign up for day packages at these resorts, and you won’t have to spend too much fretting over tiny detail or lugging around picnic baskets. Just make a quick reservation, land up and spend the day indulging in adventure sports or lazing by the pool. Many resorts also offer rejuvenating experiences at their in-house spas. LBB tracks down resorts, close to the city, that offer day packages.

LBB’s Loving

Urban Valley

Reader’s Vote

Our Native Village

Guhantara

Styled like an underground cave, this themed resort offers a variety of packages. When you are looking to just spend a relaxing day, catching up with the troop, then the Day Out Package is ideal. It includes meals {breakfast, lunch and tea} and access to all the facilities. Want dinner as well? Then choose the Full Day Package. However, for a day that’s jam-packed with activity, the Privilege Package will work best. You can take horse rides or go quad biking, zorbing or cycling. The package also includes special discounts at the spa.

Price: INR 800 onwards for Day Out packages, INR 1550 onwards for Privilege Packages

Resorts

Guhantara

3.8

177/18, Off Kanakapura Main Road, South Tal., Kaggalipura, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Royal Orchid Resort & Convention Centre

Head here for a day outing that comes with a spot of luxury. Spend time roaming the eight-acre property or splashing about in the pool. There are also facilities where you can play badminton, table tennis, football or cricket. When the hunger pangs come calling, just head to the 9th Mile Dhaba — a swanky, in-house restaurant that offers hearty Punjabi fare. If you want to stay back a night or so, watch out for special weekend rates that the resort offers from time to time.

Price: INR 1,300 onwards  per person

Resorts

Royal Orchid Resort & Convention

4.1

Bellary Road, Allasandra, Near Jakkur Flying Club, Yelahanka, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Golden Palms Resort

A short distance from town, Golden Palms is perfect for when you want to spend a calm day, away from the city. They don’t have much in terms of thrilling activities. But you do get access to their pool or can cycle through the vast property. There’s also the usual mix of indoor and outdoor games that are offered. However, large groups {possibly a family reunion or corporate outing} can work with the resort’s management to come up with a few special activities and games.

Price: INR 1,925 per person onwards

Hotels

The Golden Palms Hotel & Spa

4.1

31 & 32, Huskur Road, Nagrur Village, Dasanpura, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Goldfinch Retreat

Looking to splurge on your day-long outing? Then, Goldfinch Retreats will suit you just fine! Pack your swim garb since they’ve got a gorgeous pool and you can easily spend a few hours there. Laze around and ask the bartender at the poolside bar to fix you a drink or nibble on treats from live counters. During lunch, they pull out all the stops so pile your plate high. The rest of the day can be spent shooting pool or playing a game of cricket.

Price: INR 1,425 onwards per person

Hotels

Goldfinch Retreat

3.9

New International Airport Road, Tarbanahalli, Chickajal P.O, Behind ITC Factory, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Windflower Prakruthi

In the vicinity of the airport, this recently spruced up resort offers a day of relaxation and fun to weary city dwellers. On top of your ‘To Do’ list should be a trip to their top-notch spa for Ayurveda treatments and massages. Once you are rested, dive into a world of adventure. Add a splash of colour to your day with a round or two of Paintballing. There are also thrills to be had from zorbing, ATV and BMX rides. Read more about Windmill Prakruthi here

Price: INR 1,400 onwards

Resorts

Windflower Prakruthi

4.0

Plot 12-A, Kundana Hobli, Hegganhalli, Karnataka

image-map-default

Urban Valley Resort

A favourite spot for corporate team-building activities, Urban Valley makes for a pretty sight. It sits by a lake and you can start off your day by lazing around its serene waters. The resort also offers plenty of activities on the lake itself. With trained instructors on standby, you can go kayaking and paddling. Zipping around on an ATV Bike or indulging in a game of paintball is also an option.Staying the night? Request the management to arrange for a DJ and a cosy bonfire.

Price: INR 1,000 onwards

Resorts

Urban Valley

Vaderahalli Village, Kanakapura Main Road, Badamanavarthekaval, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Jaladhama Resort

Getting to Jaladhama takes a while {it’s around 125 kms from Bangalore} but the journey is totally worth it. By the backwaters of the Cauvery, Jaladhama is all about spending the day outdoors without skipping out on the luxuries. You can take a river cruise or jet ski across the waters. Then there’s also the pool, the spa and a host of outdoor games. They also offer dormitory-type of accommodation if a pajama party interests you.  

Price: INR 1,850 onwards per person

Resorts

Jaladhama Resort

4.0

37/S-1, 2nd Floor, Basco Court, Gandhi Bazaar Main Road, Basavanagudi, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Our Native Village

A gorgeous eco-resort just outside the city, Our Native Village is all about the rustic. Start off your day with a tour of the resort grounds that are dotted with lotus-filled ponds and take in the folk paintings that adorn the walls. You can then head over to the spa or sign up for more hands-on experiences like milking a cow or pottery making or learning about farming techniques. They are a pet-friendly resort, by the way.

Price: INR 1,800 onwards per person

Resorts

Our Native Village

3.8

Hessarghatta Village, Junnasandra, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Discovery Village

For the adrenaline junkie, Discovery Village is a dream come true. They have two resorts around Bangalore — one near Kanakapura and the other at Nandi Hills. At the Kanakapura resort, you can embark on cave explorations, zorbing, rappelling, and trekking. With the Nandi Hills property, there are similar experiences {no caves though} but you can add nature walks and bird watching to the itinerary. The number of activities {guided by trained professionals} that can be packed into a day depends on the number of hours spent at the resort.

Price: INR 1,700 onwards per person

Homestays

Discovery Village

Near Nandi Institute Of Technology, Kanakpura Road, Vaderahalli, Bengaluru

image-map-default