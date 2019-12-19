Have A Day To Spare? Go To These Hills Nearby In Tamil Nadu

Skip leg day at the gym this week and pack your bags for Kolli Hills for a workout with a view. Koli Hills, located in Tamil Nadu, ought to please both nature lovers and fitness fanatics alike. There’s also the Arapaleeswar Temple, Botanical Gardens, Seekuparai View Point and a boathouse on the man-made lake. Best part? You can make it back for work on Monday as it’s only 300 kms from the city.

En route, the hairpin turns leading you upwards means hill-station fog, lush valleys, trees for as far as your eyes can see. So that means at least 20 selfie-worthy spots. If you’re a photographer, then bring out the professional lens and get clicking. A stunning view does come at a price. In this case, it’s a (steep!) 1,025 steps descent. It takes nearly 45 minutes with breaks. But, the real challenge is the two-hour (with breaks) upward climb while leaving. The railings lining the steps are a godsend (Hallelujah!) but this is a test of physical and mental endurance. While the man-made lake is pretty, it’s really not spectacular.

Atop Kolli Hills is the famous Agaya Gangai Waterfalls. A 300-feet marvel, it’s a natural wonder of gushing cold water. You can get sprayed from even 200 feet away! And, if you’re in the mood for explorations, there are two caves just 3kms away. There's only a handful of places to stay at here, and you best not expect luxury. Top-rated places are the Nallathambi Resort and PA Resort but only stay if you must.