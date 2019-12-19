Buy Van Heusen, Allen Solly And Mufti For A Steal From This Store

Enter the store and you'll realise that this place is a thrift shopper's paradise. There's plenty of space inside, and you'll find that they have separate sections for men and women, but you'll find both all over the place, so don't be surprised if you find a few things here and a few things there.

The men's section has everything from formal suits and blazers to athleisure wear at affordable rates. We spotted casual shirts from brands such as Mufti and U.S. Polo Assn., as well as formal shirts from Louis Philippe and Van Heusen, all in sober colours such as blue, pink, white and grey, in styles such as regular and slim fit.

Ladies can find a whole range of tops, skirts, trousers, dresses and tees from brands like Allen Solly, Van Heusen and Lee. Just note that these pieces are from two, if not four seasons ago. Prices depend on the quality of the product -- we spotted tops and shirts for both men and women ranging from 1,000 upwards, but they had a sale on most of their clothes, some even at flat 50 per cent off. Make sure to go here when you have some time on your hands -- you'll have to take the effort to sift through their selections (because there's a lot!).