This Gaming Station In Basavanagudi Has Dashing Cars, An Arcade And Air Hockey!

Did you grow up playing Street Fighter And Super Mario? Well, you can go back to those times. DBR Splendid Gaming Station is surely going to make you nostalgic and give you major throwback with their games. Located in the basement of a complex, this space is a hidden gem on the main Gandhi Bazaar road. Get rough with dashing cars and go full throttle with their biking games in the arcade. Get into competitive spirits and challenge your buddy to air hockey and basketball matches.

For the younger ones, they have mini-carousels, toy catchers (we suggest not trying this one because of how rare it is to actually win something!), Temple Run and piggy rides. The best part is their virtual reality shooting games which make you feel like you’re really a part of their simulation! Take your little ones and spend a day with family and all the toddlers while they go crazy here. With something for folks of all ages, this gaming station makes for a great day out with family or friends.

