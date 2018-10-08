Indulge In Death By Chocolate At This Dessert Parlour

Dessert Parlours

Corner House Ice Cream

Sheshadripuram, Bengaluru
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

29/2, Nagappa Street, Seshadripuram, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

Death By Chocolate served at the Corner House is a pure chocolate indulgence, a heaven for chocolate lovers. And not just this, the place offers a wide range of dessert options with a decent seating area. A must-visit for sweet lovers.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under INR 500

Other Outlets

Corner House Ice Cream

Kalyan nagar, Bengaluru
4.4

4-C/614, 2nd Block, HRBR Layout, Kalyan Nagar, Bengaluru

Corner House Ice Cream

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.4

67/7/61, 1st A Main Road, 7th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Corner House Ice Cream

Jayanagar, Bengaluru
4.4

1225, 26th Main Road, 9th Block, Jayanagar, Bengaluru

Corner House Ice Cream

Banashankari, Bengaluru
4.4

808/6-1, Krishna Rajendra Road, 2nd Stage, Banashankari, Bengaluru

Corner House Ice Cream

Basavanagudi, Bengaluru

10, Kanankapura Road, Basavanagudi, Bengaluru

Corner House Ice Cream

Jayanagar, Bengaluru
4.4

532, 10th Main Road, 5th Block, Jayanagar, Bengaluru

Corner House Ice Cream

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
4.5

3283, 12th A Main Road, Vijaya Bank Colony, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

Corner House Ice Cream

Koramangala, Bengaluru

146, Next To William Penn Showroom, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Corner House Ice Cream

HSR, Bengaluru
4.4

1001, 9th Main, Sector 7, HSR Layout, Bengaluru

Corner House Ice Cream

Frazer town, Bengaluru

7/5, Clarke Road, Richard's Park, Frazer Town, Bengaluru

Corner House Ice Creams

Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru
4.4

4, Lavelle Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

Corner House Ice Cream

Banaswadi, Bengaluru
4.3

1-CC/201, 2nd Main Road, Kasturi Nagar, Banaswadi, Bengaluru

Corner House Ice Cream

Bengaluru, Karnataka

Siddhartha Plaza, 66, 80 Feet Road, Ashwath Nagar, Bengaluru

Corner House Ice Cream

Whitefield, Bengaluru
4.1

Ascendas Park Square, 1st Floor, Shop 1 & 2, 1st Main, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Corner House Ice Cream

Marathahalli, Bengaluru

Tata Star Extra, Opp. Shankara Eye Hospital, Varthur Road, Marathahalli, Bengaluru

Corner House Ice Cream

HSR, Bengaluru
4.4

1666, 27th Main Road, Sector 2, HSR Layout, Bengaluru

