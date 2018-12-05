This Indiranagar Store Is A Dream Come True For All Decor Lovers

Home Décor Stores

The Wishing Chair

Bengaluru, Karnataka
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

295, Next To Toit, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The Wishing Chair in Indiranagar is your one-stop shop for all your vintage yet modern decor needs. The store is a perfect blend of all vintage pieces transformed to match the vibe of our modern homes.

What Could Be Better?

Everything about this place is perfect.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 1,000 - INR 3,000

Best To Go With?

Family

