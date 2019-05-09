The Yellow Tree's Decor Speaks More Than Food

Casual Dining

The Yellow Tree

Bengaluru, Karnataka
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

1, Premier Park, Doddagubbi Road, Kyalasanahalli, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The Yellow Tree's decor is just amazing. The place has a garden feel, the wooden furniture gives you some amazing pictures. The birds that chirp are music. You will have to be a little careful with the food you choose. While some of the dishes are amazing, a few can be not so amazing. But surely a treat on this side of town where you hardly find a restaurant.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹5,00 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Kids, Pets

