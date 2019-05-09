The Yellow Tree's decor is just amazing. The place has a garden feel, the wooden furniture gives you some amazing pictures. The birds that chirp are music. You will have to be a little careful with the food you choose. While some of the dishes are amazing, a few can be not so amazing. But surely a treat on this side of town where you hardly find a restaurant.
The Yellow Tree's Decor Speaks More Than Food
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹5,00 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae, Kids, Pets
Also On The Yellow Tree
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Comments (0)