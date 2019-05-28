Deep Dish Pizzas Of Chicago In Namma Bengaluru

A 1943 established restaurant of Chicago in Namma, Bengaluru. Deep Dish Pizzas was first introduced in 1943 in Chicago and UNO is the reason for it. As the name indicates, Deep Dish Pizzas are baked in a deep dish with the centre concentrating on Cheese. The ends of the pizza are a bit etched up because of the dish. For every pizza, the dough has to be made fresh. UNO's signatures are Grill and Deep Dish Pizzas. Here, I tasted three different Pizzas, the Farmer's Market is one where it is filled with eggplants and other veggies with the base being Pesto, it was one of a kind and utterly delicious with huge amounts of cheese. The Mushroom Barbeque pizza is where mushrooms are barbequed separately and then barbeque sauce is used with Mozzarella and caramelized onions, hence this can be on a slightly sweeter side. Fajita Fire is where a Mexican grilled chicken is used as a topping with peppers and Jalapenos. Why is it a no to meat on pizza with lots of fire? The Chicken Dip here is amazing, rich in cream and Italian herbs served with small slices of Garlic bread. This was a fantastic combo. Here, I also found a section called This or that, small portions of three appetisers are served on a platter. It's worth one's who choose the small platter and wide taste and it also comes with three kinds of dips. For Dessert, my recommendation is the Deep Dish Sundae, where a deep dish base is topped with ice cream.