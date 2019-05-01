Uno Chicago Bar & Grill: Winning Hearts With Their Deep Dish Pizzas

Uno Chicago Bar & Grill is originally from Chicago and has been winning hearts of millions of people with its Deep Dish Pizza and now we have it right here at Namma Bengaluru. How could we not try it out? We were here a few weeks back. Located on the ground floor of Forum Shantiniketan Mall. The wall graffiti of Chicago is so cool and all the funky decors won my heart. Definitely a go-to place after a tiring shopping day. What we Ordered : Onion Rings: Simply the best I have ever had. Very crispy and yummy. The Dip makes it stand out. Chicken Tender: Chicken strips with a crispy layer. Very tender meat and tasted absolutely perfect with their special dip made of Tamarind. Chicken Quesadilla: This was good too with enough amount of stuffing and the perfect outer layer. Rock Prawn Dynamite: Another win! It was so good that I had to take some parcel too. Very crispy from outside and the Prawns were fresh too. Again the dip is the highlight here. UNO Deep Dish Pizza: Here comes the Hero of the show. I tried it for the first time and literally fell in love with it. High edge pizza which is filled with cheese and tomato sauce giving it a big layer look. When you take the first bite you could feel the heavenly cheese❤️ Their Beer Cocktails were unique and interesting. Loved both the beer cocktails that they have on the menu. Other than that the Peanut butter & Caramel shake is out of the world. UNO Deep Dish Sundae: Okay! Please don't leave this place without having this beauty. A giant choco chip cookie baked fresh and topped with whipped cream, vanilla Icecream and Chocolate sauce. You dig into it and the first bite gives you a feel of hot and cold combination which cannot be explained in words. You just get lost in it❤️ The service is pretty quick and prompt.