For An Experience Like Never Before, Pop By This Place For Their Yum Desserts

The secret of Bangalore, a part of the hammered chain, is known for its decor and lighting-goes above and beyond your expectations. Coming to the food: I'd definitely eat their desserts as a meal. The bird's nest and the tempura paan are a must try.
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Mysore Road
There is a need for shade during the day.
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Big Group, Family
