For An Experience Like Never Before, Pop By This Place For Their Yum Desserts

Casual Dining

Secret Of Bangalore

RajaRajeshwari Nagar, Bengaluru
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shakthi Hill Resort, Off Mysore Road, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The secret of Bangalore, a part of the hammered chain, is known for its decor and lighting-goes above and beyond your expectations. Coming to the food: I'd definitely eat their desserts as a meal. The bird's nest and the tempura paan are a must try.

What Could Be Better?

There is a need for shade during the day.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Family

