Phulka Tacos To Makhani Paneer: This Indiranagar Restaurant Does Desi Food Differently

Paneer Platter is great as it gives your bite-sized pieces of all their tikkas – from achari and Afghani to pesto and chipotle. Cheese Aloo Tandoori is indulgent and tasty, though a tad bland. Dal Delhi Highway is a house special dal makhani and is best had with tandoori roti or soft kulchas. There’s also a fusion section offering phulka tacos, tandoori paneer quesadillas and even makhani pasta – very different and quite palatable, despite my scepticism.