A grand addition to the 12th Main in Indiranagar, Delhi Highway is a vegetarian North Indian restaurant that gets the food right. Décor is bright and bordering on ostentatious, but it’s pleasant enough.
Phulka Tacos To Makhani Paneer: This Indiranagar Restaurant Does Desi Food Differently
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
Shortcut
Who Is It For?
If you’re looking for North Indian food that’s authentic, this one’s for you. And being a vegetarian place, it really stands out. Plus, in an area where there’s so much international food going around, this desi restaurant is not out of place.
What Is The Ambience Like?
Regal, bright and created to be like a royal Delhi durbar of bygone days, Delhi Highway has decorated marble arches, jharokha-style wall carvings, and spread out furniture, giving you enough privacy. While gold, blue and white dominate the space, it does seem a bit in your face. But hey, better than dimly lit restaurants where everyone needs to shine their mobile phone on their plates.
Must Eat
Paneer Platter is great as it gives your bite-sized pieces of all their tikkas – from achari and Afghani to pesto and chipotle. Cheese Aloo Tandoori is indulgent and tasty, though a tad bland. Dal Delhi Highway is a house special dal makhani and is best had with tandoori roti or soft kulchas. There’s also a fusion section offering phulka tacos, tandoori paneer quesadillas and even makhani pasta – very different and quite palatable, despite my scepticism.
How Was My Experience?
It’s a great place to head to with the family. While I enjoyed my meal here, there are far too many people hovering around. They mean very well, but it is a little intrusive when they interrupt you before or after every bite!
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
Comments (0)