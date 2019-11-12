Gorge On Some Delicious Bukhara & Phirni At This Brookfield Restaurant!

As a resident of Whitefield, Le Charcoal is a familiar name. I have been here several times, only for takeaways and most importantly their Biriyani & Chinese Fare. But recently I had a proper sit-down lunch with a bunch of friends and I decided to try out their North Indian fare & give the Chinese and slightly Arabic influenced dishes, amiss. Started with a delicious * Achari Cheese Paneer Tikka: which had the saltiness from the cheese & a mild sourness from the achaar. In a subtle month so overpowering sort of Tandoori smokiness that made the dish enjoyable, without anyone flavour overtaking another. * The Shabnam Ke Moti: a tandoori stuffed mushroom dish, that hit the spot with the beautifully cooked mushrooms without too much of a stuffy stuffing, just the right portion. The Mocktail that I tried, * Mango Deluxe was overly sweet, but the top layer was comparatively less sweet because of the raw mango flavour and I liked it. For the mains, we were recommended the Dal Bhukara, which I learnt was essentially a Dal Makhani with an addition of roasted plums added as a garnish. Beautifully slow-cooked Dal perfectly seasoned went perfectly with the Ghee Rice overloaded with cashews. The Peshawari Paneer Tikka Masala was delicious and was just right for a pairing with the Pudina Lacha Paratha. But I had a soft corner for Mushroom Mattar Hara Pyaaz, was just right in flavours for both rice & Rotis. Not a big dessert fan, however, I absolutely could not get enough of the amazing Phirni this place serves, I just loved it, Overall a great place for some delicious North Indian fare that you must try, the place deserves a 5 star just for the Mushroom Peas Hara Pyaaz, Dal Bhukara & Phirni, absolutely decadent.