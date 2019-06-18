Delicious Drinks Awesome Food Decadent Desserts, This Pub Does It All

Nevermind is a beautiful pub bang on 12th Main in Indiranagar. On a recent visit with a bunch of friends, I was blown over by the decor, drinks & delicious food. After soaking in the outdoor summery vibe, and indoor luxe decor, with good hexagons, super tree-like structures, mirrored ceiling, this place screams class with subtlety. After settling down in the nice & cosy corner (there are lots of cosy spaces within) I ordered Cottage On The Woods, a Take On Old Fashioned, but this one’s spiked more with passion fruit, & Whisky. A Balanced Cocktail Of Whisky, Passion Fruit, Orange Chunks, Bitters, & Lime, Beautiful Presentation, perfectly awesome summer drink. With a few Bao’s to start with, we started off to our regular chit chat. The Kung Pao Chicken Bao was delicious, Wonderfully flavours Chinese chicken, on a beautifully made Bao with all the right elements, it was perfect. The Mushroom Salad was fresh & nice, thoroughly enjoyed it. The Chicken Dumplings were yummy too, especially with the green sauce. The Bhuna Murgh Tikka was absolutely delicious and I loved that extremely well rendered smoky element, which is beyond a Tandoor, we were guessing some addition of liquid smoke, maybe. The Crispy Bacon Wrapped Prawns were nice, especially with the honey garlic sauce. I also loved the Thai Coconut Crumb Prawns, that was absolutely delicious, a must have here I must say. For mains I loved the Coastal Prawn Curry, I had a sense of heavy Khow Suey overtones in the Curry, but it was extremely delicious, I slurped my way through it. Not a big fan of Salmon, I stole small spoonfuls of Udon Noodles from my friend’s Creamy Salmon Dish, loved the Noodles, they were so well made. For desserts, we shared a Jack Daniels Mud pie & a Banofee Cheesecake. Hands down the JD Mus pie was the winner for me. Riche, Decadent, Chocolate Pie, devoured it in minutes & ordered another portion too, it is a must-have here. I loved this place, great ambience, quiet muffled igloos to have a conversation even though you are in a pub, crazy awesome drinks, delicious starters & even more Delectable main & Desserts, I loved this place & you would love it too. I did hear the music here is awesome & will visit soon any of the evenings soon.