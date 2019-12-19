Along with sweets like Petha from Agra and the famous Rossogolla from Kolkata, you also get sugar-free or lite options; think assorted chikkis, dry fruit laddoos and churmas. From Dryfruit Kachori and Cheedai to Kaju Pakodas, their snack options will spoil you for choice. Head to their Fine Staples section which lets you stock up on Indore Poha, Premium Kasundi from Kolkata, Dried Kashmiri Brinjal, Shahi Qawah Tea (Kashmiri Kehwa) and your choice of dried fruits, among others. Biscuits (they have the popular fruit biscuits from Hyderabad’s Karachi Bakery), cakes, jams, honey and chocolates are also up for grabs. Want to cook up some authentic dishes? Make sure you check out their selection of pickles, masalas, dips, mixes and pastes. Their website even has recipes for you to try!

Contact: +91 7022973024

Price: INR 80 upwards (Minimum order value – INR 250, free delivery, packing & handling charges apply)

Find them on Facebook here.

Check out their website here to order online.