Delightful South Indian Dishes At Veena Stores In Malleshwaram

Want to try some authentic tasty Brahmin delicacies? Then head to Veena Stores. It’s a small outlet on the main road and you can easily spot this place. Use Google Maps to get you to this location exactly. It was around 7:30 am when we reached this place and the place was a bit crowded. We took a plate of idly vada and Khara bath. A person with a bucket of chutney will be sitting right out. You gotta get your chutney served and start bingeing. Idly was very soft and tasty. Must say the vada was so yummy and crispy. The best idly and vada I’ve had till date in Bangalore! Khara bath tasted great. I recommend this place for anyone who wants to have a good South Indian breakfast!