Tired Of Wearing The Same Pants To Every Occasion? Hit This Store In Thippasandra

If you have been to Thippasandra, you must have come across several places to shop from. Known for being one of the best places to get shopping done this store is easy on the pocket as well. Denim 99 sells ready-made garments from everyday casual wear to formal wear for men. It goes without saying that Denim 99 has a large collection of denim pants, be it regular or slim-fit. Not a fan of basic blue denim? Pick up black, brown or light washed jeans. These are priced INR 399 upwards.

For work or formal occasions, pick up cotton pants or trousers in basic colours starting at INR 599. Find the perfect shirt from their collection of intricate patterns and flannel prints in different colours from INR 499 upwards. They have a lovely collection of solid Chinese-collared shirts. Find pure-cotton summer t-shirts for daily wear at INR 199 and above. We also spotted checked, corduroy and camo pants in case you’re looking for something different from what you usually wear.