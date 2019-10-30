Vegan, Health Conscious, Or Peckish: This Cute Cafe Has Something For You

Craving healthy food that won’t burn a hole in your pocket? If you’re living in Sahakarnagar, and looking to snack on something a bit more substantial than chaat, but not quite an elaborate meal, check out Depth n Green. A wellness cafe (conveniently located near a gym we will add), Depth n Green is a Mysore based brand, and serves yummy food that’s also good for you. Sandwiches, burgers, smoothies, juices, and some desserts - it’s all vegan as far as we know. Though their menu isn’t as diverse as the Mysore branch, we’re not complaining. We tried their Mediterranian sandwich that’s basically grilled veggies on a thick bed of their in-house hummus (we’d eat this one plain if you let us) between slices of toasted whole wheat bread. It’s accompanied by a slaw of beetroot, red cabbage, and onion. Basic flavours, but it’s so satisfying without feeling you stuffed yourself. Wash it down with one of their freshly made coolers. Many of them are made keeping wellness and Yoga practice in mind, for those of you who do. End it with a dessert, or few. We had their jaggery sweetened cold coffee (also available with dairy-free milk). Their vegan apple pie comes highly recommended. For something lighter their ragi cookies do the trick.