Head Over To This Restaurant For Some Desi & Delicious Comfort Food!

B Bhagat Tarachand is one of the best pure vegetarian restaurant at Bangalore, In Bangalore They have two outlets one in Koramangala and another one is Chickpet. I really loved the food by the food taste was awesome. The testy of food is yummy and very delicious, I had gone through with my friends to hang out with weekend mood, The weekend mood was best with its amazing food. We ordered, Makhaniya lassi Kuchi chaas Chaar platter Mushroom chingari Khichiya Churi Papad churi Paneer angara Veg crispy Methi Paneer bhurji Paneer lasuni methi Paneer bhurji Veh dehati Dal tadka Butter and ghee chapaati Dal khichadi