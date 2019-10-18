If You're Looking For Something Desi, This Boutique In Jayanagar Will Sort You Out

Nikita Mahendra, a designer has recently chased after her dream of opening up her own boutique and has made it a reality with her store Desi Hues in Jayanagar 4th Block. Selling occasion wear in Indian and Indo-western styles, you will find sarees, kurta pyjama sets, anarkalis and palazzo pant sets as well. The designer behind the label plays with colours and enjoys subtle patterns. So if you’re someone who enjoys minimalistic and chic designs, head on over for the wedding and festive season.

Since you will mostly find customised stuff here since the boutique is all about bespoke clothes, you will find beautiful blouses that you can pair with sarees from here. If you have kids or nieces, you can get matching clothes since the guys here even make clothes for kids. In case you’re looking for something hand embroidered, they specialise in it so you can give them your Pinterest dream board and watch it come to life.