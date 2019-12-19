Design Your Space With All The Right Kinds Of Greens

Be it even a little corner or an entire room, Greenhouse Design space offers you green solutions for every place. Be it a coffee table, the kitchen, or even the bedroom, they have got it all covered. Their products are created by a combination of plants with hand-based processes to make them look unique. Some of the product range includes, cute looking terrariums, artsy hand carved soap stone planters, and indoor miniature gardens. Their products are amazing to look at and definitely make a beautiful additional to any space. The idea is to mix traditional and contemporary techniques to create products which look extraordinary, and that seems be working quite well for them. They also offer garden design and consultation services for both corporate and residential spaces.