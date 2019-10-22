Dessert Lovers Has Got One More Place To Please Your Taste Buds!

IceBerg: Upcoming dessert chain Iceberg had finally opened its doors in Indiranagar 12th Main. With greenery & swing at the entrance with bright lighting, People cannot miss while going on the road. Had Choco Ferrero ice cream which is based on Belgium dark chocolate along with Ferrero rocher, pretty decent in taste. Ferrero & cashew added the crunchy texture to the dessert. * Lychee Fruit Shake: Thick shake based on Lychee. They would use fresh fruit for Lychee for this preparation. Tasted okayish, Wish it is little tastier & fruity though. * Charcoal Waffle: Something new that I had for the waffles category. The batter is mixed with charcoal giving that colour, is filled inside with white chocolate chips. Unique & crispy outer gives it a good shape. Good for people to drop by for dessert cravings in Indiranagar without a burning hole in the pocket.