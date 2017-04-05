We believe this dessert is created for the most insatiable sweet-toothed dessert lover ever. Eight different types of chocolate form this coma-inducing dessert that was also once featured on Masterchef Australia by chef Peter Gilmore. Starting off with the rich and chocolatey pate sucre at the base to all the way to the chocolate microsponge at the top and the use of dark chocolate couverture, this is dessert will leave you feeling high, happy, and blissful.