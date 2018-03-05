15 Destinations Perfect For Solo Women Travellers In India

The holy city of Varanasi is the religious hub of the northern region of India. The City of Temples is known for its large number of ghats built next to the holy Ganges. The people in Varanasi are very friendly, and will often go out of their way to help out a stranger in need. The city thrives on tourism and as such is considered a very safe spot for travellers to soak in the Hindu culture.

#MustDo: Vishwanath Temple, Assi Ghat, Dashwamedh Ghat, Manikarnika Ghat, Ramnagar Fort and Museum, Gyan Kupor Well, Tulsi Manas Temple, New Vishwanath Temple, Durga Temple, Bharat Mata Temple