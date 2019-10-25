Looking To Detox? Drop By This Organic Cafe In Indiranagar!

Yogi-sthaan: So the first thing that you have to do when you enter this cafe hidden in a beautiful lane in Indiranagar is removing your footwear, which itself is an indication of what they stand for. The Ambience is nice and soothing with a small bookshelf, wooden tables and chairs. A nice hammock at one end. They even have wooden cots to sit on reading and enjoy your snack. An open seating area where people are engrossed in a conversation, reading a book or working on a critical presentation. No one speaks loudly at this cafe and it has a quiet yet lively feel to it. The calm and soothing vibes of this cafe are what I like the most. If you feel like picking up their organic and healthy eatables you can do that as well at this cafe. The water jug and glasses on the table, plates and bowls are made of copper and if you need to call garçon then they have a bell on the table. This place is vegetarian. For snacks, I ordered a Moong dal chilla and Sabudana khichadi. The moong dal chilla came with green coriander chutney and some multi-grain brown bread, it did not have too much oil and was nicely done, a very mom and dadi like chilla. Next came the Sabudana khichdi which did it have its sufficient to share of ghee and was nicely cooked as well and was accompanied by Raita. My fruit smoothie also did not have sugar and was decent. Healthy wholesome Indian food is something that one can be assured of at this cafe. The idea over here does not come and just hog but enjoy a delicious homely snack, smooth out a rough day and week and detox from outside and inside.