Come 2020, Lose Yourself To Music and Art At DGTL Bengaluru!

Hey there music fanatics, DGTL- the global music and arts festival is coming to India for the first time ever on 11-12 January and you’ve got to go there! Keep your New Year energy up, as they’re going to have an excellent lineup in store playing across 4 stages and you won’t want to miss it. Find yourself grooving to some of the best electronic dance music from international and Indian favourites. Watch out for techno legend Sven Väth who makes his long awaited Indian debut, Berlin-based techno duo Pan-Pot, multi-talented percussionist, songwriter and producer Youngr, Dutch producer and DJ known for his dance music Eelke Kleijn, leading techno DJ and producer Dax J, globally popular duo HVOB [Live] [Clubset] and master of groove Job Jobse, to name a few.

So waste no time, gather your squad and book your tickets right away because that weekend is sure to set the bar very high for days to come.