Come 2020, Lose Yourself To Music and Art At DGTL Bengaluru!

DGTL Bengaluru 2020

₹ 3752 upwards

Sat - Sun | 11-12 Jan, 2020

1:00 PM - 12:00 AM

The Lalit Ashok Bangalore

Address: Kumara Krupa High Grounds, Kumarakrupa Road, Sheshadripuram, Bengaluru

What's Happening

Hey there music fanatics, DGTL- the global music and arts festival is coming to India for the first time ever on 11-12 January and you’ve got to go there! Keep your New Year energy up, as they’re going to have an excellent lineup in store playing across 4 stages and you won’t want to miss it. Find yourself grooving to some of the best electronic dance music from international and Indian favourites. Watch out for techno legend Sven Väth who makes his long awaited Indian debut, Berlin-based techno duo Pan-Pot, multi-talented percussionist, songwriter and producer Youngr, Dutch producer and DJ known for his dance music Eelke Kleijn, leading techno DJ and producer Dax J, globally popular duo HVOB [Live] [Clubset] and master of groove Job Jobse, to name a few. 

So waste no time, gather your squad and book your tickets right away because that weekend is sure to set the bar very high for days to come. 

How's The Venue

The Lalit Ashok, Bangalore is centrally located, easily accessible and is one of the most popular hotels in the city and is located in Seshadripuram.

Pro-Tip

If you don’t want those FOMO feels later, we suggest you book your tickets now, because these tickets are selling themselves. They also have group passes at discounted prices, so it’s easy on your pockets.

Price

₹3752 upwards

