Old-World Charm, Smiling Staff And Loaded Veggie Thalis At Dhanalaxmi Tiffin Room

The thali which is a traditional steel plate with several katoris {bowls}, each with a different dish. To begin with, two fluffy puris are served piping hot, delicate and crispy. Accompaniments include the traditional vegetable sagu or the potato palya. There is also a katori of aromatic and delicately tempered tomato rasam. Next to the rasam sits a bowl of thicker lentils {dal} sambar, with seasonal vegetables. There is also always a saaru made with greens {soppu}. Last is the staple mosaranna {curd rice} tempered with oggarabé {seasoning/tadka}.

For sides, there is pickle, green Chutney and a crispy papad. All this comes served with a big bowl of steamed rice, at the perfect temperature. For an extra charge you can add on fruit salad, jamun and carrot halwa.

In the tiffin section, order idli, vada, dosa, pulao or all sorts of baths – from bisi bele bath to curd rice. They also have set dosas during tea time. And to top it off, tea, coffee and badam milk.