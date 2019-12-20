For a street that is constantly reinventing food and experimenting, this iconic tiffin room has with stood the test of time, and is truly a godsend when one is hungry! From thalis to idli vada, South Indian food from the days of yore, is what you can expect here.
Old-World Charm, Smiling Staff And Loaded Veggie Thalis At Dhanalaxmi Tiffin Room
Who Is It For?
This is the lunch time thali place is a huge hit with the working crowd and backpackers alike, since they also offer affordable lodging above.
What Is The Ambience Like?
There are two sections, the tiffin section and the lunch room called Dhanalakshmi Tiffin Rooms. You first enter the tiffin section, which is connected to the kitchen and the massive lunch room beyond it. It's basic but you'll never have to worry about cleanliness or hygiene.
Must Eat
The thali which is a traditional steel plate with several katoris (bowls), each with a different dish. To begin with, two fluffy puris are served piping hot, delicate and crispy. Accompaniments include the traditional vegetable sagu or the potato palya. There is also a katori of aromatic and delicately tempered tomato rasam. Next to the rasam sits a bowl of thicker lentils (dal) sambar, with seasonal vegetables. There is also always a saaru made with greens (soppu). Last is the staple mosaranna (curd rice) tempered with oggarabé (seasoning/tadka).
For sides, there is pickle, green Chutney and a crispy papad. All this comes served with a big bowl of steamed rice, at the perfect temperature. For an extra charge you can add on fruit salad, jamun and carrot halwa.
In the tiffin section, order idli, vada, dosa, pulao or all sorts of baths – from bisi bele bath to curd rice. They also have set dosas during tea time. And to top it off, tea, coffee and badam milk.
How Was My Experience?
The whole ethos of the place is consistent with an old world Bangalore. It’s really hard to find these days and even harder to maintain. The staff is constantly bustling about, and they truly believe in service with a smile. In fact they make it their personal mission to ensure you leave the restaurant with a full stomach and a smile.
LBBTip
You can enter the lunch room from MG Road – next to Arya Bhavan , and if you’re on Church Street, you can enter where Goobe’s is!
