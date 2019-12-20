Temple Jewellery to Fancy Jewellery Sets: Head To This Store in Thippasandra For Budget Jewellery

Dharani Fashion Jewellery in Thippasandra is home to a wide range of fashion jewellery and accessories making you ready for the festive season. Dharani Jewellery sells everything from chains, earrings, and even bridal sets. Not only do they sell these jewellery sets but they also let you rent it out for any festive occasion or even your big day. As you look around the store, you will find a wide range of colourful earrings in various styles: Jhumkas, hoops, studs, long danglers, and chaandbalis that will spoil you for choice. They also sell maang tikaas in both South Indian and North Indian styles and they start at just INR 150.

They also stock up on one gram gold jewellery like earrings, chains, necklace sets, and occasion wear earrings. Find earrings, necklace sets, and necklaces with American diamonds that you could sport for an upcoming wedding, Diwali or even your own wedding functions. Their American diamond sets and temple jewellery are available on rent. Fancy earrings like heavy jhumkas, chandbalis and AD danglers start at INR 800. If you are looking for something that to wear or on a regular basis, they have studs, basic danglers and even one gram chains that start at INR 100. They also stock up on hair accessories, golden waist belt and other bridal accessories that you can either buy or rent for your big day.