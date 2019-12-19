Pick Up Intricate Designer Products Or Learn How To DIY At This JP Nagar Studio

DHI at 15th cross, fifth phase in JP Nagar is not just a creative space, but also a designer store that houses the in-house designer’s creations as well as a few sourced from local ones. Can’t find what you need? Sign up for one of their workshops to learn how to DIY!

Located on the first floor of an independent house (which includes the terrace space as well), find ethnic wear including cotton and silk kurtas and tunics, bandhini dupattas and stoles in silks and cottons as well as buttery soft Mysore silk sarees. The kurtas range from INR 900 to INR 3,000 depending on the material and work, dupattas from INR 650, and sarees from INR 6,000 odd. Or you could pick up a semi stitched salwar set - we spotted some earthy kalamkari pieces for around INR 1,500. They also have a range of silk lehengas (full and semi stitched) for adults as well as tiny tots, right from around 8 months! If you’re not looking for such long term commitments, pick up handmade, natural soaps, or kalamkari earrings to accessorise.

The space is also used for conducting classes and workshops be it decoupage, painting, embroidery, jewellery and soap making, among others. Usually conducted by someone in-house, they also welcome anyone external with a skill to share with open arms. Leave your contact details with them and they’ll send reach out with upcoming events.